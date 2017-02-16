Apple is to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 5 to June 9, 2017.

The 28th WWDC sees Apple returning to San Jose for the first time in 15 years — it was held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in 2002, with the subsequent 14 events in San Francisco. This year’s conference will also be hosted at the same San Jose convention center as before.

Last year’s event, which was held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Moscone West in San Francisco, provided a number of notable announcements, including the introduction of iOS 10, MacOS Sierra, WatchOS 3, a redesigned Apple Music, Apple Pay for the web, and Siri for Macs. At this year’s event, we can expect something of the same across Apple’s broad spectrum of products — including iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, SiriKit, CarPlay, and HealthKit.

Apple says that it’s working with local businesses and the city of San Jose to “celebrate the return of WWDC with very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week,” according to the press release.

Apple hasn’t given an exact timeframe for when tickets will be available, but developers will be able to apply sometime in the spring.