Public cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced an update to its Schema Conversion Tool that could help it hoover up data that’s currently kept in certain specialty software and hardware. Now the service can get data ready to move from data warehouses made by Oracle and Teradata into AWS’ Redshift cloud data warehouse.

“AWS SCT will run an analysis of your data warehouse, automate the schema conversion, apply the schema to the Amazon Redshift target and extract your warehouse data, regardless of volume. You can use Amazon S3 or Amazon Snowball to move your exports to the cloud, where Amazon Redshift can natively import the data for use,” AWS said in a blog post.

The Schema Conversion Tool, which is part of the wider AWS Database Migration Service that was launched in 2015, might not be among the most popular features of AWS. But Redshift, which was introduced in 2012, isn’t the least popular; customers include Finra, Nasdaq, and Nokia. Data warehouses are important pieces of enterprises’ infrastructure. With this move, AWS is trying to make it easier for companies to migrate data off of this expensive gear. This has likely come up for some organizations that have chosen to go “all in” on the Amazon cloud. Now AWS is trying to improve that part of the experience.

The Schema Conversion Tool also supports database schema switches from IBM Netezza and EMC Greenplum data warehouses into Redshift.

Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform also offer cloud data warehouses.