Google Home owners can now use their smart speaker to shop for goods from about 50 retailers across the United States, such as Costco and Toys “R” Us.

Participating Google Express retailers range from big names like Walgreens and Petsmart to many small businesses with only a few locations. Visit the Google Express website to see a complete list.

To shop with Google Home, you need a Google Express account.

“Through April 30, 2017, when you shop via Google Home, you don’t have to worry about additional service or membership fees,” said Google Assistant product manager David Wang and Google Shopping product manager Larry Adams in a blog post today.

Google Assistant’s suite of more than 80 third-party actions had virtually no shopping options beyond Domino’s Pizza, which requires you to preset your order on the Domino’s website.

Competitor Amazon brought shopping to consumers using Alexa last summer, allowing owners to shop for millions of items in the Amazon retail marketplace.