If you’re tired of waiting for the next IPO and need some instant gratification, here’s the next best thing. HBO’s Silicon Valley released a trailer today that promises to continue the show’s satirical take on the ups and downs of the startup world. In last season’s finale, the Pied Piper team was in panic over user fraud and Gavin was desperately trying to stash an elephant corpse on the Hooli campus. Not a great ad for Silicon Valley!

But the rise and fall of Pied Piper, along with VCs terrified of missing out on the next big thing is a cutting reflection of what is going on in the tech world.

In the new trailer for Season 4, Richard wants to quit Pied Piper. His idea? Creating a new kind of Internet. Will we see a new Google-type startup rivaling the big bad Hooli? We’ll have to wait and see, the season premieres on April 23rd. In the meantime, here is a teaser: