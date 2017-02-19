EPA employees smarting under the social media gag order of President Trump and last week’s appointment of Scott Pruitt as Administrator are going online — in droves — to voice their discontent. Numerous “alternative” Twitter accounts are lighting up in advance of a meeting between Pruitt and staffers scheduled for Tuesday.

Last month, the Trump Administration prohibited the EPA and its offices from using social media — an effort to block communications on such environmental issues as climate change, water and air quality, and to prevent them from issuing public safety information. The gag order also extended to other federal agencies; affected workers rebelled and created numerous alternative Twitter accounts.

From January 19 until February 17, @EPA, the EPA’s main Twitter account, went dark and only came back to life to welcome its new administrator:

The congratulatory statement was followed by subsequent adoring posts which, when compared to the online discontent voiced by some of EPA’s 15,000 employees, seem to be lifted from a propagandist’s playbook:

Moreover, according to a source familiar with the matter, EPA offices with Twitter accounts were instructed to retweet these posts and told, “If no RT, they will be noticed.”

Yesterday, February 18, in what can be viewed as solidarity with the EPA’s embattled rank and file, the ACLU took to Twitter to advise federal employees of their free speech rights:

On Tuesday February 21, Pruitt will meet with his staff in the Rachel Carson Green Room at the EPA’s offices. Pruitt is expected to present his vision for the EPA, but his employees will be watching to learn whether he plans to gut the agency’s budget and lay-off perhaps two-thirds of its workforce. A live stream of the event will be available here.