NextVR has made significant progress across different leagues when it comes to VR, from broadcasting NCAA football games and tailgating activities to providing highlight packages for the NFL despite their slower adoption of VR and 360-degree live-streaming. The NBA has been a bit more active in their partnership with NextVR, including VR as part of broadcast subscription packages, and putting together a schedule for the current season. This partnership continues as the two are bringing the NBA All-Star Weekend to VR on February 18 and February 19.

The 66th All-Star game and sponsored events that precede it will be given the premium highlight treatment in the NextVR app immediately following the TNT broadcast of the festivities each night. Viewers will get an intimate look into Saturday’s skills challenge, the three-point contest, and the slam dunk event in addition to the All-Star game itself on Sunday. The highlights will be hosted by three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen and will feature multiple camera angles.

“We’ve gone from learning the best practices, camera positions, and audio to working to build and enhance the product around the technology,” says NextVR’s VP of content Danny Keens via email. “We’ve combined the best of a live experience with the best of a broadcast experience.”

In addition to this new development, NextVR will be offering a-la-carte live NBA VR broadcasts for single games starting on February 23rd. This is a solid option for those not committed enough to subscribe to one of the NBA League Pass packages, but would like to experience a game in VR anyway. Individual games on the broadcast schedule start at an introductory price of around $7.

The NextVR app is available on Google Daydream via Google Play and Samsung Gear VR from the Oculus Store.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017