A day after a former Uber site reliability engineer (SRE) Susan Fowler Rigetti posted a detailed narrative about unwanted sexual advances from her manager and a lackluster response from Uber’s human resources department, prompting Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick to call for an investigation, Kalanick today provided employees with more detail about the investigation and informed them that it will release its first diversity report in the next few months.

Publicly traded technology companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Pandora, Twitter, and Yahoo have issued diversity reports, whereas Uber, for the moment, is privately owned. So the move will be notable in that regard. But the move will also be important because it will provide an objective information about the race and gender makeup of the most valuable private company in the world.

In her blog post Fowler Rigetti pointed to a gender balance issue, noting that in her year at Uber, “out of over 150 engineers in the SRE teams, only 3 percent were women,” so official numbers with which to observe trends will be relevant following the scandal coming out of Fowler Rigetti’s blog post.

In today’s email to employees Kalanick wrote that 15.1 percent of Uber’s engineers, product managers, and scientists are women, adding that that figure is at 10 percent at Twitter, 17 percent at Facebook, and 18 percent at Google.

Here’s the complete memo that Kalanick sent out: