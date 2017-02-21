Apple today started rolling out the third beta version of iOS 10.3 for public beta testers, ahead of the release of iOS 10.3 for everyone in the coming weeks.

This comes two weeks after Apple released the second public beta of iOS 10.3.

There’s no official word of anything major in today’s update, but this beta does have a new App Compatibility section, which is accessible by going to Settings > General > About. The new page lists 32-bit apps that won’t work on future versions of iOS, as iDownloadBlog reported.

If you go to the Settings > Cellular, you can now enable or disable file transfers to iCloud Drive when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi, as iDeviceHelp noted.

You’ll see a new look when you need to enter your passcode — there are circles instead of dashes as you type your digits.

Additionally, there’s a firmware update for AirPods that’s visible from the Settings app.

If you’d like to test iOS 10.3 public beta 3, you’ll need to be a member of Apple’s Beta Software Program. If you’re already a member, you should receive the over-the-air (OTA) update in short order. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.