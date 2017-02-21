Dovetale today launched what it calls its flagship product around influencer marketing. Called Recommendations, it promises to provide marketers with a tool that can identify influencers based on specific images.

Launched in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs Mike Schmidt and Navied Shoushtarian, who previously founded another influencer marketing firm Listn, Dovetale seeks to provide “transparency, tools, and accountability” in finding the right celebrities and personalities for brands.

Recommendations bears some similarities with Little Bird, a search tool in the space that was acquired by Sprinklr last year. You first specify the range of followers you want influencers to have, then you can upload an image or associated web address before adding keywords of interest. The reason you want to add an image is that it will provide Dovetale’s system an idea of the type of photographer, style, or personality it should display.

In the results, you’ll receive a list of influencers that best match your criteria, whether you’re looking based on such tags as “street wear,” “modern,” “film buff,” or anything else. “Typically, companies hire agencies, analysts, and interns to scroll through social feeds endlessly until they find people to work with,” Schmidt explained. “Simply upload images and/or keywords you like and in 30 minutes, Dovetale will return similar images and a qualified list of possible influencers. Often brands and agencies know what they are looking for, so it fits perfectly in their processes.”

The concept of identifying influencers isn’t revolutionary — there are others in the space that do the same thing, including Klout, Little Bird, and Adobe Livefyre, but what Dovetale seems to offer is a different way of finding influencers. Instead of manually determining matches based on feeds and profiles, it uses machine learning. In addition, while some services are centered around identifying content, Schmidt claims that Dovetale is more about the individual.

“What we are doing is helping brands and agencies find people they want to work with answering questions like, ‘I need to find hair stylists with 20,000 to 30,000 followers with a U.S. focused, under 21-year-old audience,’” he said. “Providing audience data and contact information or inviting them to a campaign is often the next step.”

Recommendations unites the company’s other seemingly siloed products to create a comprehensive offering for brands and marketers interested in finding the right personality to help sell their goods and services. After finding these influencers, Dovetale can help companies manage relationships, measure impact, and pay for services rendered.