500 Startups has named a new entrepreneur-in-residence, bringing on board former DataHero cofounder Chris Neumann to help advise companies with a “heavy focus or influence of data on technology” on how to bring it to market and sell it to customers, who often don’t have day jobs as data scientists.

Image Credit: Chris Neumann

Neumann becomes the latest EIR to join the startup accelerator, joining Tristan Pollack, Rebecca Woodcock, Eric Bahn, and Louise Fritjofsson in this capacity. However, Neumann brings with him a reputation for understanding the big data space, while also having the experience from two companies that were acquired, one in which he was an employee (Aster Data) and another he founded (DataHero).

“I took some time off, did some traveling, and some consulting on data strategy, all while trying to figure out what I was going to do next,” he told VentureBeat. “I knew the partners at 500 so wound up volunteering and mentoring. At the end of last year, 500 Startups asked if I wanted to join full-time.”

Unlike traditional EIR roles at venture capital firms where one provides value to companies in the portfolio while figuring out what they want to build next, at 500 Startups, it’s more of a track to become more involved with the program. Neumann shared that the take away from his mentoring is that he found a lot of startups interesting and “didn’t know if I wanted to start another company, but enjoyed helping them.”

He revealed that 500 Startups was looking for someone with a background in data analytics and in his role, he’ll be working with dozens of companies, helping some to bring to market business intelligence products while assisting other startups that are leveraging data in non-traditional markets such as in fraud detection and government. But regardless of the company, his task is to help entrepreneurs translate what they’re doing into business objectives that customers can understand, such as how to price goods and services, how to sell it, and how they can bridge the technology they’re building and the needs of potential buyers.

“Having been in operational roles for a dozen years in the data space, I found myself increasingly wanting to give back and have value with startups,” Neumann said. “With 500 Startups, it’s an opportunity to come in, give something back to the community, and see more about how 500 Startups as an organization works.”

Data science may be a hot topic in the industry, but it’s still missing an “a-ha” moment. Neumann believes this will happen when entrepreneurs build products that doesn’t require customers to do a lot of work — it’s when they say “wow, I have to have this product” and finds ways to align it with sales. He went on to share that products should just provide the answer users want without requiring them to interpret the data. But if there’s a need to dig deeper into the data, products should support that.

“A lot of data-centric founders get lost in the weeds. They get excited about the analysis, but people want the value. They don’t want to do the digging,” Neumann said. “For most people, the value from data-centric products is in leveraging the data to do something. A lot of founders, particularly [those mathematically inclined], forget that people just don’t care. They just want to take the data and do something wonderful.”

He advises entrepreneurs to think about it this way: “Whatever you think is easy will be incredibly hard for users. Make it easier and keep doing that, keep iterating, and keep customers in the loop until your target market tells you it’s magical and easier to use. Then it’s easy to use.”

Neumann declined to state what he’s going to be building next, instead reiterating that he’s about helping the 500 Startups portfolio. His first day was last week.