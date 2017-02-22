Since Apple reported its latest earnings, its stock has been on a bull run, busting through its previous all-time highs. But perhaps even more incredible is that analysts are convinced that the world’s most valuable company is going to continue climbing higher.

A lot higher.

Apple’s stock closed yesterday at $136.70 per share, giving the company $717.28 billion market capitalization. The stock is up 17 percent so far this year. Google/Alphabet stands at $580.92 billion right now, and its stock is up 6 percent so far this year.

Analysts are casting a resounding vote of confidence for the company after it posted its first year-over-year growth in revenue in several quarters. Despite challenges ahead, analysts are growing excited about the prospect for the iPhone 8 this coming fall. They are betting that rumored features — such as augmented reality, a favorable replacement cycle, and a new design — will spell big things.

Since Apple reported its Q1 earnings on Jan. 31, at least nine analysts have raised their stock price targets. These include:

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her target to $150 per share from $136

Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski raised it to $150 from $133

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan raised it to $145 from $140

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley raised it to $154 from $142

Of course, the thing about stock analyst projections is that they have a way of becoming self-fulfilling prophecies in the short-term. Analyst raises target. Investors get excited and bid up stock. That’s generally okay for Apple.

But it also ramps up expectations around the new phone. The company will report two more quarters of earnings before we see the next iPhone. And when we do see it, analysts are expecting another game changer.

Naturally, Apple is accustomed to dealing with insane expectations. The company has an uncanny way of delivering. But for the moment, after a year of restlessness that saw drops in iPhone and iPad sales and in annual revenue, analysts are convinced the company is back on track to do amazing things.