Verizon is the latest U.S. mobile network to test superfast 5G wireless service, in an effort to drum up attention before the technology becomes available to consumers.

Following AT&T’s limited enterprise trails and T-Mobile’s brief 5G demos, Verizon said today that it will kick off a pilot test of its own 5G service in the following 11 cities: “Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Bernardsville (NJ), Brockton (MA), Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Sacramento, Seattle and Washington, D.C.” The tests will start by “mid-2017,” Verizon said.

Don’t get yourself too worked up — wireless networks aren’t ready to roll out 5G service to the broader public, but a select few Verizon customers will get a taste of the technology this summer.

Update 7:07 a.m. PT: Verizon tells VentureBeat that it will pick its “pilot customers based on their proximity to newly built sites, which will evolve throughout the year. We expect the number of users in the pilot to be in the mid-hundreds.”