Qualcomm has launched an accelerator to help hardware companies develop head-mounted displays for virtual reality.

The company has targeted its Snapdragon 835 mobile chip at virtual reality headsets and has four customers with early 820-based designs in the market and an additional five 820 designs coming in 2017. Now, to further stoke the market, it is launching the accelerator. Clearly, from Qualcomm’s perspective, spreading its bets around and encouraging the VR ecosystem could help the fledgling market grow.

Qualcomm said it is talking with additional vendors about making headsets with the more advanced, low-power Snapdragon 835 mobile platform.

Due to initial success, Qualcomm is officially launching the Qualcomm Head Mounted Display (HDM) Accelerator Program. The goal of this program is to help manufacturers increase the speed with which they are able to create and ship new products, while also reducing their engineering costs.

The Qualcomm HMD Accelerator Program is designed to be a catalyst for hardware manufacturers creating a VR HMD of their own.

The startups can make use of a Qualcomm reference design with a Snapdragon 835 VR headset, including schematics and other design files. Two hardware manufacturers, Thundercomm and GoerTek, are part of the program. Validated component and technology suppliers include Leap Motion and SMI, among others.

Manufacturers will have access to reference design products and can choose from a pre-qualified set of components. In addition, manufacturers will have access to technology partners who are collaborating closely with Qualcomm and who have validated software ready to support the components. Additionally, they have pre-defined quality metrics and methods of testing, as well as accessories and more.