The P10 and P10 Plus flagship handsets are not the only devices Chinese manufacturer Huawei plans to show off in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress in the upcoming days. It also has a second-generation watch, codenamed Leo and retailing as the Watch 2, poised for unveiling.

As VentureBeat previously reported, the Watch 2 is an Android Wear 2.0-powered timepiece with what was described as a “sportier” look and cellular capabilities, thanks to its slot for a nanoSIM card. Its closest competitor would seem to be the recently unveiled LG Watch Sport.

The Watch 2, seen here in black, orange, and a speckled gray reminiscent of past HTC Desire models, will be officially introduced at an event on Sunday (February 26) that kicks off at 2 p.m. Barcelona time (5 a.m. Pacific).