After four months of being slowly released, Twitter announced that its Periscope Producer service is now available to everyone, allowing broadcasters to incorporate high-quality live video from sources other than their mobile device — it’s supported on the web, iOS, and Android.

Periscope Producer is a service Twitter created to let brands, media organizations, and other creators broadcast professionally produced, high-quality live video and incorporate it into the normal Periscope live video experience. “We wanted to enable the framework and groundwork to let people do the things we wouldn’t have the creative chops to explore,” Periscope chief executive Kayvon Beykpour once told VentureBeat.

Now creators can share video from external cameras, an Xbox One, virtual reality headsets, a computer, a webcam, or other devices right into their broadcasts streaming through Twitter. Live videos are done normally, but there’s a setting within Periscope Producer where arbitrary sources can be added, allowing third-party devices with a video output to be connected.

During the broadcasts, graphics and additional features can be added, with the only limitations based on the source used — Periscope is simply the distribution mechanism. Full-scale videos can be embedded, and sponsorship logos, live webpages, Skype calls, and more are supported through Periscope Producer. Basically, if you want to create the kind of professional-looking livestream you’d expect from a media outlet or television network — but with an extensive social network — Periscope’s newest service makes that possible.

Broadcasters will need to have the latest version of Periscope.