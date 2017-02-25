The fifth annual Catalyst Conference by Girls in Tech will return to San Francisco on June 20 to 22, with more than 40 speakers focused on inspiring women in technology.

The speakers include Aaron Levie, CEO of Box; Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway; Kara Swisher, executive editor of Re/Code, and many others. While focused on women, the event is considered “accessible for all.” It takes place June 20 to June 22 in San Francisco.

The speakers will aim to educate and engage — in a practical manner — with conference attendees on topics including trends, design thinking, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, venture capital, politics, and diversity.

Attendees of previous sold-out Catalyst Conferences have been venture capitalists, tech entrepreneurs and employees, journalists, and students.

“In introducing a TED-style of presentation, we’re excited to help conference participants learn practical skills to further their careers in technology,” said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, in a statement. “A key difference with Catalyst will be the accessibility of the conference, which will be in San Francisco and cost only $199, if you buy your ticket early — a fraction of the cost of similar conferences. While the conference is big, it will also be intimate and interactive, with candid presentations from diverse leaders.”

The three-day Catalyst Conference will be held at Bespoke in San Francisco and expects over 1,000 attendees. Other speakers include, Heidi Roizen, operating partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson; Connie Guglielmo, editor-in-chief of CNET; Lisa Falzone, CEO of Revel Systems; and Nidhi Gupta, vice president of engineering of Hired. The format will be split into keynotes, workshops, fireside chats, and networking events.

“At Box, we have a shared interest with Girls in Tech’s mission of ending gender disparity across the technology industry,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box, in a statement. “I’m delighted to join the impressive lineup of speakers at this year’s Catalyst Conference in San Francisco’s backyard to help empower women who are passionate about tech to advance their careers in STEM fields.”

The last time Catalyst Conference was in San Francisco was in 2012. Catalyst Conference is sponsored by Cisco, Automattic, RocketSpace, LoopUp, and Athena Alliance. Girls in Tech has more than 50,000 members in 60 chapters around the world.