Microsoft has announced a new initiative aimed at selling its cybersecurity smarts to public sector bodies across Latin America.

The Cybersecurity Engagement Center, located in Mexico, represents part of a growing push by Microsoft to position itself as a security-focused company — which is crucial in an age where enterprises and public sector organizations are increasingly shifting to the cloud.

Indeed, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has made no secret of the fact that it’s striving to create “the intelligent cloud platform,” and would be one of its key investment areas. Microsoft has made a number of notable cybersecurity acquisitions to bolster its in-house expertise as it cements its position as a cloud company.

Back in 2015, Microsoft announced a new Cyber Defence Operations Center, which it touted as a “state-of-the-art facility” that would serve as home for security experts who would “protect, detect, and respond to threats in real time.” And Microsoft’s latest initiative very much feeds into that broader push, albeit with a specific focus on Latin America. Though it will provide some support to companies and citizens, the center will focus more on supporting government in their fight against cybercrime.

“This new center will work together with Microsoft’s Cybercrime Center in Redmond, Washington,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president for Microsoft global sales, marketing, and operations. “The objective is to help companies and governments with security solutions, which help them in their digital transformation through the international support of the intelligence, data analysis, avant-garde forensics and legal strategies that we offer.”

Through the new facility, Microsoft says it will focus on “dismantling criminal organizations” that use botnets to spread malware or compromise companies’ online security. It will also serve as an HQ for training activities for the public sector and local authorities.

“By opening this Cybersecurity Center, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions,” added Jorge Silva, general manager of Microsoft Mexico.