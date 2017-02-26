DJI is going after enterprise customers with big company-sized budgets.

Consumer drone fans, photographers, and cinematographers have flocked to the Chinese drone company for its Phantom and Inspire aerial vehicles. Now DJI is announcing a new line that’s not designed for consumers, photography, or film.

Instead, DJI says its enterprise drones — the Matrice 200 (or M200) series — were created for less flashy tasks: inspecting infrastructure (like cell towers), surveying construction sites, and public safety services (including search-and-rescue and forest fires).

“2017 is the year commercial drones go mainstream,” said a DJI spokesperson at the company’s New York office on Thursday. “I’m sure this isn’t the last enterprise drone you’ll see from us or other companies, but it’s the first that we’ve built. We’ll see what the market says, but we think it’s going to be a pretty strong contender.”

DJI hasn’t shared prices yet for the M200 Series, which launches sometime in the second quarter of 2017, but it won’t go cheap; DJI’s consumer drones start at $1,000.