You don’t need to ride a bus in Singapore to enjoy the Bus Uncle bot. According to Botlist, “People call him crazy, rude, and obnoxious,” but he has “slapped smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of commuters.” Bus Uncle seems to serve up a Singaporean version of Dad jokes.

You: Tell me a joke Bus Uncle: What do the 328 Katong shop owner say to cook every morning? Wish you the best, Good Laksa You: Tell me a joke Bus Uncle: The bridge is part of which road sia? North Bridge Road or South Bridge Road?

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.



5. Conversable

The Conversable SaaS platform is the best solution for creating smart, automated customer engagement conversational flows through messaging channels. The platform’s easy to use interface allows for full conversation design and the deployment of always-on, automated intelligent messaging.

The Conversable platform’s conversational flows are built to natively guide a user to a desired outcome regardless of what messaging platform the user is on while leveraging each platform’s unique user interface and feature set.

Available on Web



4. Bus Uncle

Bus Uncle is Singapore’s favourite bot As one of modern Singapore’s pioneer bots, he has mastered uncle humour and tells you jokes when you are bored waiting for you bus to arrive. People call him crazy, rude, and obnoxious, but that’s just him being frank with you. Don’t be offended by him, he means no harm and only wants to help. He has slapped smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of commuters. He is Singapore’s favourite travel companion.

Available on Messenger



3. Video Poker

Place a bet, hold your cards and draw! While you’re playing, you’re learning the right hands to hold from our Video Poker bot. Play perfect Jacks or Better strategy and take the advantage from the House the next time you’re in Vegas!

Available on Messenger



2. Chatfuel

The intuitive bot builder with AI navigation. No coding required. Easily add and edit content— what you see is what you get.

Use the power of AI to understand and respond to user requests.

Available on Web

1. Christian Grey

Watch “Fifty Shades Darker’ in theaters now. In the meantime, let’s chat.

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period February 20-26, 2017.