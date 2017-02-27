As Netflix approaches 100 million subscribers around the planet, Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings addressed that certain use of his company’s name in popular slang:

“Some of the verb uses of Netflix are not from us,” he said, poking fun at the popular meme: “Netflix and chill.”

He made his remarks during a conversation on stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Perhaps the most notable thing about Hastings’ appearance was the fact that he was there at all. From mailing to DVDs to streaming, the company is now seeing an increasingly large chunk of its viewing happening on mobile gadgets.

That has the company continuing to try to shrink the size of transmissions, and it was part of the reason it offered the ability to download content, for moments when people are offline or have poor connections.

Hastings said his was excited by Netflix’s Oscar win for in the short documentary category for the 40-minute film The White Helmets, a look at rescue workers in war-torn Syria.

“We’re so thrilled that the Oscars and Academy honored the film,” he said. He also noted that as Netflix’s subscriber base grows, he believe it’s only going to be more attractive for directors and producers who want to instantly reach a global audience.