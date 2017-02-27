Boston Dynamics, a robotics company that’s a subsidiary of X, a company under Alphabet right alongside Google, today shared a video showing off its latest Robot, called Handle.

It moves around on two tire-like wheels, one on its left side, one on its right, instead of using two legs to simulate walking like a bipedal robot such as Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot. Atlas has gotten lots of attention, especially because it starred in the DARPA Robotics Challenge.

But Handle is fast and fun to watch — it jumps over stuff.

Watch!

Last year Bloomberg reported that Alphabet was seeking to sell Boston Dynamics.