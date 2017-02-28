This week, Stewart and Travis interview Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group, about honesty in mobile ads, consumers and the “race to X,” and what the future holds for mobile engagement.

We talk about the latest announcements in conversational commerce, including developments in taking payments through Facebook Messenger, and the AI-driven retail landscape being created by Amazon Echo and Google Home that’s in the news this week. Because if Skynet is going to take over, it’ll be a lot easier to beat humans that have spent all their money on pizzas and movie tickets.

