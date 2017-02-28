Creating ads, especially on Facebook’s platform, is easy. Creating ads that perform, however, is a much more complicated problem.

Today, ReFUEL4 — the AI-driven creative platform – has launched Ad Analyzer, a free tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze and test the future performance of an advertisement to help marketers and advertisers predetermine the success of their campaigns.

Here’s how it works.

Advertisers drag and drop their Facebook or Instagram ad into the web-based analyzer. From there, the company’s AI engine, called SHAKA, gets to work. It draws thousands of design points for each ad and, using ReFUEL4’s database of performance and targeting data, predicts the ad’s success.

Of course, mobile is everything now, so does Ad Analyzer test how ads will perform on different devices, screen aspects, and resolutions?

“The algorithm can take into account whether it’s viewed on desktop or mobile,” Kazuhiro Takiguchi, CEO at ReFUEL4 told me. “At the moment, for this version, we reduced the number of fields that have to be completed, for ease of use. In a ‘live’ scenario using ReFUEL4’s platform and SHAKA AI, more targeting options are available, including operating system of smartphones.”

So while this tool can determine viewing differences, the full platform has wider capabilities in this respect. That seems fair, given that Ad Analyzer is free of charge, a decision that allows ReFUEL4 to show off its AI capabilities.

“We are giving an exclusive preview into ReFUEL4’s proprietary AI, SHAKA, to exhibit how it works and how it can help advertisers,” Takiguchi said. “The full power of AI is offered to advertisers today on ReFUEL4’s platform.”

As 2017 continues, AI and machine learning technologies are becoming commonplace in marketing and advertising technologies, with new arrivals appearing every week. How does Takiguchi think AI is going to affect marketers and advertisers in the long term, and what do these cognitive computing capabilities mean for the marketer, marketing technologist, and other stakeholders?

“ReFUEL4 takes the cyborg approach — blending the strengths of human and machine,” Takiguchi said. “We believe that AI will make designers’ jobs easier and more productive. We think that human design intuition can be applied most powerfully and efficiently when AI takes the drudgery out of design, such as analyzing performance data. Advertisers can save costs by testing concepts with AI before committing to full production.”

That’s a common theme within AI and marketing technology — machines removing high-waste, menial tasks so that marketers, advertisers, and designers can do what they do best — be creative.

ReFUEL4’s Ad Analyzer is available from today for Facebook and Instagram advertisers.