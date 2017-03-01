Cheetah Mobile has rebranded its mobile ad business as Cheetah Ads to bring engaging vertical video ads to all mobile moments.

China-based Cheetah Mobile has more than 612 million monthly active users for its mobile utilities and content apps. Now the company will unify its business under a single name.

Formerly known as Cheetah Ad Platform, Cheetah Ads offers diverse, global reach to users across its own News Republic, Live.me, Clean Master, and CM Security and its partner apps, such as musical.ly.

“Cheetah Ads intelligently targets vertical video ads across the entire mobile journey,” said Scarlett Xiao, senior vice president for global marketing and business development at Cheetah Mobile, in a statement. “Our technology has the power to transform ads into useful and desirable experiences to the delight of both users and brand advertisers.”

Cheetah Ads places full screen vertical video ads in a wide range of user contexts — from pre-social moments like AppLock, where brands can reach users before they open their favorite social apps, to in-social activity within influencer-powered apps like musical.ly and Live.me to personalized content moments in News Republic.

Enhanced by Cheetah Mobile’s artificial intelligence expertise, Cheetah Ads helps brands reach the right audience, at the right time, in the right format throughout the entire purchase cycle.

“Cheetah Mobile’s success with utility apps has provided the breakthrough needed to expand into the content and AI realms and take our business to the next level with attractive vertical video through Cheetah Ads,” stated Arther Wu, senior director of Monetization and Business Operations at Cheetah Mobile.