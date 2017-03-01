Global Agreement Partners Industry-Leading Cirrus Data Migration Server with the Technology Services business unit of HPE – Resulting in a Next-Generation Data Migration Storage Solution

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc (CDS), the market leader in SAN data migration, data acceleration, and data protection technology, today announced a global agreement with HPE to utilize the powerful Cirrus Data Migration Server (DMS) capabilities as part of its Data Migration Services.

Under the terms of this agreement, CDS’ technologies will enable lightweight and seamless “end-to-end” SAN data migration services for existing corporate data deployed on legacy and third-party storage systems, applications or operating systems configuration to HPE enterprise storage arrays including all-flash and XP Storage systems.

Available to data managers worldwide since 2011, Cirrus Data’s DMS technologies are deployed in hundreds of data migration projects globally. Corporations are under increasing pressure to move their data from one storage technology to another and CDS dramatically reduces the risk, along with the time requirements and complexity of the data migration. The DMS is a single migration technology that delivers “Any O/S, Any Application, Any Storage” data movement between platforms from leading global companies.

Cirrus’ patented Transparent Datapath Intercept (TDI) and Adaptive Automatic QoS technology empowers organizations like HPE (specifically its Technology Services Consulting business unit and its professionals) to provide these end-to-end migration services to data centers, co-located and remote, and cloud storage platforms and environments.

“Data is the most critical decision making asset in today’s economy”, said Wayne Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Cirrus Data Solutions. “CDS is instrumental in helping businesses manage the massive increase in workload demands, time constraints, and risks associated with storage migrations-delivering flexibility, adaptability, and security. By integrating with global technology leader, HPE, and its premier services organization, CDS’ technologies arm data migration professionals with a ‘Gold Standard’ in data migration technology-without compromise or impact to mission-critical and ‘always available’ applications and resources.”

“The ability to futureproof your environment with a sound data management strategy should be a top priority for businesses worldwide,” said Patrick Porto, Worldwide Storage Portfolio Owner, Data Management and Protection, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With the Cirrus DMS data migration solution, Technology Services Storage Consulting offers customers an end-to-end data migration plan that mitigates risk and reduces IT transformation costs.”

Availability

Cirrus DMS has been available globally through its partner network since 2011. HPE’s Technology Services business unit is now incorporating Cirrus DMS technology as part of its data migration services portfolio and will be available worldwide supporting HPE enterprise storage solutions. For more information about HPE storage or HPE’s Technology Services Consulting, please visit https://www.hpe.com/us/en/services/consulting.html.

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a leading provider of next-generation solutions for data migration, data acceleration, and data protection. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners including HPE, IBM, Dell/EMC, Datalink, Pure Storage, Infinidat, SHI, Computacenter, Mainline, Sirius, WWT and many others. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, Versailles, France, and Jiangsu Sheng, China with sales and support offices in Boston, Chicago, and Denver. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cdsi.us.com.

