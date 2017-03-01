Microsoft today announced that it’s adding support for syncing Google Calendar and Google Contacts in Outlook 2016 for Mac. The highly requested feature will become available to people who take the fast preview builds through the Office Insider program over the next few weeks. It will become available to all Office 365 subscribers later this year.

“The experience will be very similar to what you are familiar with in Outlook today, with support for all the core actions — such as add, delete, edit time and location. All changes will update back and forth with Gmail or Outlook for iOS and Android, so everything is in sync across all your devices,” the Outlook team said in a blog post.

This will be in addition to Outlook’s existing support for Gmail — but Microsoft is now enhancing what’s possible with email from Gmail in Outlook for Mac.

“With these updates, you will also be able to take advantage of several of Outlook’s advanced features with your Gmail account, including Focused Inbox and richer experiences for travel reservations and package deliveries,” the Outlook team said. Focused Inbox is a feature Microsoft picked up through its 2014 Acompli acquisition — Microsoft has since put it in more places, including most recently the standard-issue Mail app for Windows 10. Richer functionality for certain kinds of emails has also become available on more Microsoft properties.

On the Windows side, Google does offer the G Suite Sync for Microsoft Outlook (GSSMO), but it’s not currently available for Mac, nor can legacy Google Apps Free edition users take advantage of it. That said, you can import a snapshot of your Google Calendar to Outlook for Windows or subscribe to it.

Meanwhile Microsoft will be enhancing the Outlook 2016 for Mac with support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar “soon.”