Ever is releasing a new tool that promises to make it easier to share photos with friends and family. Called Friends, it leverages image recognition to identify who’s in a photo and then automatically share with them. What the company has done is incorporate technology similar to Facebook’s Photo Magic and extend it across the multiple services Ever pulls from, such as Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, iMessage, SMS, WeChat, Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and more.

Formerly known as Everalbum, the company is on a mission to “help the world capture and rediscover life’s memories.” It has apparently done a good job capturing photos and videos, as it now hosts more than 15 billion photos. But what good are memories if you can’t share them with other people?

Using Friends, “within seconds” of taking a photo, the service detects and clusters faces and then prompts you to identify who’s in the photo. Once Ever has learned to recognize your close friends, children, or family members, photos can be shared automatically within their Ever account. There is also an option for you to establish relationships — allowing you to specify whether someone is a grandparent or an acquaintance — similar to the circles concept within Google+.

“Sorting through photos to share is painful and so people never do it,” company cofounder Andrew Dudum told VentureBeat in an email. “Ever Friends uses machine learning to constantly build groups to share with the purpose of preservation instead of ephemerality. Depending on who you’re with and when, different photos should go to different people.”

Although it’s an automatic process, photos are not shared in real time. Still, Ever wants to establish a shared experience so everyone can remember a particular event together. If I take a trip to Hong Kong with my family, when photos are backed up, Ever Friends should already know who my parents are. Photos from the trip would appear in their Ever account, and, as more photos are captured, the album would evolve with our shared memories.

Ever said that its automatic sharing technology has been in the works for 18 months, building up its intelligence by scanning more than 34 billion faces from 340 million people. “Auto sharing makes a ton of sense when you consider that 85 percent of the photos you share will be shared with the same people,” the company explained in a blog post.

The addition of Friends is another effort to incentivize users around the Ever product. And, using machine learning, Ever not only surfaces moments at the right time, it also lets you create ways to remember them, such as with physical photo books.

You can try out Ever Friends right now.