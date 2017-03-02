Investment to Solidify Nimble as the CRM of Choice for Small Businesses and Fast Growing Sales Teams looking for a competitive advantage

Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced it has raised $9 million in a Series A round of financing led by Imagen Capital Partners. Additional investors include Mark Cuban’s Radical Investments, Google Ventures, Indicator Ventures and a consortium of strategic angels including Jason Calacanis, Howard Lindzon and Don Dodge. Nimble previously raised a total of $3.5M in seed funding from its early backers. Nimble will use this new capital to accelerate product innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer adoption.

CRM That Builds Itself And Works, Everywhere You Work

Nimble is a cloud-based CRM solution designed for Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite customers. Nimble offers a robust out-of-box experience through its web platform, mobile apps, and Smart Contacts browser extension. Its native, bidirectional sync integration with Office 365 and Google G Suite allows it to streamline all interactions and exchanges that take place within Email, Calendar, Contacts, and more.

Smarter Sales Insights and Social Intelligence for Your Sales Team

Nimble pioneered Social CRM and has since experienced tremendous growth by focusing on delivering the best user experience for a very specific customer segment. Nimble has attracted over 100,000 businesses to date.

“Today’s legacy CRMs are too complex and hard to use, and we end up spending more time maintaining data in our CRMs than letting our CRM platforms work for us. The resulting low end user adoption is a significant cause of failure for CRMs,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “At Nimble we’ve solved the end user adoption issue and have built a CRM that end users love to use by seamlessly integrating with Office 365 and Google G Suite Emails, Contacts and Calendars, eliminating tedious data entry, and automating repetitive tasks. Nimble lives where users work: in email, the browser, and on their mobile devices. Our new funding will enable us to continue to delight and empower our customers with simply smarter CRM features so they can effortlessly sell more.”

Nimble is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing community of more than 100 million businesses powered by Office 365 and the 5 Million businesses powered by Google G Suite.

“I’ve spent years of working with legacy CRM platforms and it was always clear that the salesperson needs were underserved,” said Chris Barrow, Managing Director at Imagen Capital Partners. “People want a CRM that fits into their email and social-centric life to simplify the sales process and helps them close more deals. With Nimble committing to being the best CRM inside Office 365 and Google G Suite, they have built a tool that salespeople fall in love with. We look forward to working with its leadership team as they scale their pioneering CRM solutions to the worldwide marketplace.”

Nimble has been extending its pioneering Social Relationship Management Platform to work everywhere their customers work. Nimble delivers relationship insights everywhere you work including Office 365, G Suite, Outlook, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Hootsuite, iOS and Android.

Recent accolades for Nimble include; Nimble Named 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner, King of CRM by GetApp, #1 in CRM Value, #1 CRM in Customer Satisfaction and CRM Market Leader 3 years in a row by G2 Crowd. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer. Nimble was named #1 CRM in numerous other reviews over the past six months including; #1 CRM for Small Business by TechnologyAdvice, Highest Rated Software by Small, Mid-Size and Enterprise Business Users, Highest Rated CRM, Highest Rated Sales Intelligence, Best Software 2014 and Highest Rated Ease-of-Setup. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer.

ABOUT IMAGEN CAPITAL PARTNERS – Imagen Capital Partners, based in Seattle and Park City, Utah, is a venture capital fund focused on investing in early-stage technology companies and businesses. The firm seeks to invest predominantly in seed and Series A rounds across the technology spectrum. Its team of experienced entrepreneurs has a significant history and track record in building entrepreneurial companies and seeks to leverage this broad industry knowledge to work with entrepreneurs who seek to innovate, challenge and fundamentally change the dynamics of new and existing markets.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams. It allows people to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2016.

