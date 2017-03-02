Online publishing platform Medium started the year off with a pivot and layoffs. As the company tries to reinvent itself, Automattic, the creator of WordPress, is looking to capitalize with a new import tool for moving from Medium to WordPress.com.

The confusingly-named WordPress.com is a service that hosts WordPress blogs and is run separately from WordPress. Both are open-sourced.

To use the tool, you’ll first need to visit the Medium settings page, click Export Content, and select “Download .zip.” The export process will result in an email from Medium with an archive .zip file of all your posts.

Then choose the import tool on WordPress.com, click Start Import in the Medium row, and upload the .zip file you downloaded from Medium. Once the file has been uploaded, click Continue. The import process should take “approximately 15 minutes to complete.”

When it’s done, WordPress.com will send you a notification. All your Medium content will appear as posts on your WordPress.com site, including the original dates and their original tags. Published posts will be automatically marked as published and drafts will remain unpublished. The import tool can be run multiple times to retrieve newer posts without duplicating your old ones.

WordPress powers 25 percent of the web, including VentureBeat. Medium saw solid growth last year and Automattic clearly sees it as a competitor. While Medium is unlikely to ever unseat all of WordPress, it has likely taken away customers from WordPress.com. Automattic is now trying to steal them back.

For its part, Automattic says it is merely responding to user requests: “With the recent news about Medium’s change in business model we’ve been receiving a number of requests from users on how to import their content to a WordPress.com site.” That may be true, but it’s much more likely that Automattic smells blood.