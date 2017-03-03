Bot machine maker PullString is now able to make actions for Google Assistant, the company announced today in a blog post.

PullString has made bots for customers as varied as Hello Barbie, The Grand Tour Alexa skill, and others. Last May the Lt. Reyes Facebook Messenger bot brought in six million interactions in its first 24 hours.

The addition of Google Assistant is the largest change to the PullString platform since its launch last fall.

Made both by storytellers and engineers, PullString opened its platform last September to let people make their own bots for Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, Amazon’s Alexa, Kik, and other chat apps.

The company was founded in 2011 by former Pixar employees and last May changed its name from ToyTalk to PullString.

While Google Assistant actions are only available for Google Home today, the intelligent assistant continues its spread beyond the Allo chat app or other products made by Google. For the first time, earlier this week Google Assistant was made available for people with devices Marshmallow and Nougat Android operating system.