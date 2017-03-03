ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 3, 2017–

PierianDx announced today that six leading healthcare systems and academic medical centers have chosen its leading “One Space” genomics software solution, CGW, to streamline clinical lab workflow, analysis, interpretation and reporting. More than 40 members of the PierianDx Partner Sharing Network utilize the shared constitutional and somatic genomic data within CGW to target patient-specific diagnosis and treatments for cancers and hereditary diseases.

PierianDx’s new customers include: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Florida Hospital, Georgia Esoteric & Molecular Laboratory at Augusta University, Northshore University HealthSystem, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

“We are excited that so many leaders in precision medicine have chosen our unified workspace solution,” said PierianDx CEO Ted Briscoe. “Health systems and medical centers are quickly recognizing that they need a single, integrated workspace to address the accelerated NGS testing needs of their physicians and patients.”

Every new PierianDx customer becomes part of a larger network that shares clinical interpretations across patient cases and patient populations, which feeds a knowledgebase comprised of millions of biomedical findings. The network has also evolved to share best practices for accelerating next generation sequencing (NGS) testing within their organizations.

“The engine that drives our knowledgebase and technology platform is our well-established partner network,” added Briscoe. “Collaborative data sharing is key to advancing precision medicine.”

PierianDx enables clinical labs to deliver patient-specific diagnosis and treatments based on an individual’s DNA for cancers and hereditary diseases. Utilizing PierianDx’s comprehensive and integrated “One Space” workflow and analysis solution, Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW), clinical labs create more streamlined and accurate analysis, interpretation, and reporting needed to accelerate their personalized medicine programs. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com or @PierianDx on Twitter.

