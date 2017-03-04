Here’s a selection of five Alexa skills worth trying based on their rank in trending, most enabled, and new this categories in the Alexa Skills Marketplace.

In Alexa news this week, we learned at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that Alexa will power Motorola devices, but more importantly Amazon was busy this week seeding the Alexa ecosystem.

On Wednesday Aviel Ginzburg was named managing director of the Alexa accelerator, a startup accelerator looking for 10 companies to join them in Seattle to scale the voice technology products and services. A day later, the Alexa Fund Fellowship was established to support researchers and universities working in the fields of artificial intelligence and voice technology.

We also learned this week that Amazon wants to give Alexa the ability to identify different voices and the launch of the Door Lock API to allow connected devices to lock and unlock doors.

This skill requires additional setup in the Alexa app because it “contains mature content that is not mature for all ages,” so you’ll have to fill out a form with email address, zip code, and birth date inside the Alexa app to open it.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be welcomed to “margarita season” and you can choose cocktail styles, get tequila facts, or directed to ways to buy tequila. I like that after you’ve heard Alexa read off recipe ingredients, the skill sends it to the Alexa app for use now or later. Simple enough but it’s not a rule tried by every cocktail or cooking recipe.

Find out the price of every publicly traded stock in the United States. You can also ask it for general market updates.

If you aren’t directly familiar with theSkimm’s style then it can be hard to follow along at times but theSkimm, which started as a newsletter for millions of women interested in keeping up with public affairs, is a pretty big success so ignore that and give their flash briefing a try.

This skill has to come with the disclaimer that it’s not actually there to help in an emergency, but it will describe the symptoms of a heart attack, which can include chest discomfort, nausea, or lightheadedness. Women, the elderly, and diabetics are more likely to have less common symptoms like pain in their back or shoulders.

Again, not for emergency use, but given the number of people killed by heart disease every year, a hands-free device that you can ask about heart attacks and their symptoms seems like low-hanging fruit in the practical applications of voice technology.

Pretty much exactly what you’d expect it to be. Ask it any question and Magic 8-Ball will predict the outcome.