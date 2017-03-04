Created by Sahil Lavingia, founder of commerce startup Gumroad, Donatemates is a new service for creating donation-matching campaigns on the fly.

The site lets you start a fundraising campaign — say, for Planned Parenthood — pledge to match donations up to a certain dollar amount, and track and share incoming donations.

On social media, matching campaigns are a relatively common phenomenon. Lavingia tells VentureBeat that he hopes to give the trend a boost by replacing the cumbersome process of tracking donations in a spreadsheet.

Donatemates currently supports the ACLU, Doctors Without Borders, and Planned Parenthood, and is more or less an honor system; while all of the donations are processed through the nonprofits directly, you’ll have to trust that the campaign’s creator will follow through — there’s no system forcing them to match donations.