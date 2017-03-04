Mobile World Congress convened this week in Barcelona for four days of talk, demos, and product launches aimed at getting the world totally psyched about the connected future.

There was a healthy dose of virtual reality, though it seemed the industry had decided that its best use just may be for product demos. There was a flood of announcements related to 5G networks. And yes, there were even some gadgets.

Here are some photos that capture the madness of 100,000 people marching across a mass convention center trying to find out where the future is taking us: