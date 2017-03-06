Tens of millions of Office 365 users around the world can now add events to their calendar or learn more about what’s on their agenda by speaking with Alexa, an Amazon spokesperson told VentureBeat today.

New calendars can be added by using the Amazon Alexa app. Google Calendar and Outlook.com email accounts can also be connected to Alexa to answer questions like “Alexa, what’s on my calendar?” or “Alexa, add dinner with Ricky at 7 pm to my calendar.”

Office 365 does a lot more than help you keep a schedule. You can send emails, make PowerPoint presentations, and collaborate with teammates. However, the Alexa integration today will be limited to calendar queries, an Alexa spokesperson told VentureBeat.

Last year Microsoft stated that it has more than 60 million paid users of Office 365.

Office 365 calendar integrations are only available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.