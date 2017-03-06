Thinkbox Software, a company that offers software for managing media rendering workloads, today announced that it has been acquired by public cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Web Services (AWS). Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“We’ll be joining the Amazon Web Services family, and we’re looking forward to working together to deliver exciting customer offerings. At this point, it’s still business as usual for us. We’ll continue to provide you, our customers, with remarkable support whether you work on-prem, in the cloud or both,” Thinkbox said in a blog post.

Thinkbox’s software can work with cloud infrastructure as well as companies’ on-premises data center infrastructure, but obviously AWS is keen to improve the experience for running big processing jobs in its cloud. The move comes a year and a half after AWS acquired video processing company Elemental Technologies. Following that acquisition, Google acquired over-the-top video company Anvato.

Thinkbox’s customer list includes Burrows, DK Studios, Luma Pictures, Milk VFX, and Pixomondo. Thinkbox was founded in 2010 and has offices in Winnipeg and Los Angeles; 30 employees are listed on LinkedIn. AWS has previously featured Thinkbox in a webinar and a media and entertainment-oriented event. Thinkbox also received mention during a session at AWS’ re:Invent conference in 2014.