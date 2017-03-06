Microsoft today announced that it has added support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar display in its Outlook email and calendar app for Mac. The feature is now available in a preview build (version 15.32, number 170304) for people participating in the slow ring of Microsoft’s Office insider program, a Microsoft spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email. It will become available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks.

Microsoft enhanced its Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps for everyone last month a few weeks after making the feature available in preview.

Microsoft announced back in October that it would add Touch Bar support to these Office apps, after Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro featuring that component. Adobe, Google, and Spotify, among others, have also added Touch Bar support to their desktop apps since then.

“The Touch Bar in Outlook provides quick access to the most commonly used commands as you work on email and manage your calendar. When composing a new mail or meeting request, the Touch Bar displays the common formatting options. When viewing your calendar you can switch between different views. And when viewing the reminders window, you can join an online meeting with one tap on the Touch Bar,” Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president for the Office team, wrote in a blog post.

If you’re already an Office Insider and you’d like to try the implementation of the Touch Bar features in Outlook, check for updates using AutoUpdate and install it. If you’re not an Office Insider, you can become one through AutoUpdate.

Touch Bar support still has yet to come to Skype for Business.