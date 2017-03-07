SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2017–

Appinium, a leading provider of content distribution and tracking solutions on the Salesforce App Cloud, today announces a massive expansion of the capabilities of its award-winning app, ViewTrac. With these enhancements, ViewTrac has firmly entrenched itself as the most robust and dynamic native video solution available on Salesforce.

“We’ve changed the game for companies that want to leverage video to reach their diverse audiences,” said Steve Jacobson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Appinium. “ViewTrac lets customers share and track video assets in ways, and to a level of granularity even we didn’t imagine 12 months ago.”

In the new version of ViewTrac, Appinium delivered:

Full email support using Salesforce email with consumption data

Gating of public content for lead generation

Creation and Support of Interactive Video

Deep integration with Pardot and Marketing Cloud

Video capture and upload via Salesforce1

A new “mobile-first” and Lightning-enabled UI

Automated video (audio) and MP3 transcription and meta-tagging

New Community Lightning components for Video and other multimedia

Geo and channel tagging for every video launch

And much, much more

For full details on each enhancement, see our overview @ http://appinium.com/news/spring-2017-release/

The growth trends surrounding video content are astounding and for a good reason. Video is the most engaging medium available today. The challenges, until now, have revolved around its deployment and tracking. Appinium was built to remove these barriers. This most recent version of the app represents a massive leap forward in that endeavor.

About Appinium

Appinium is a leading provider of content distribution and tracking solutions on the Salesforce App Cloud. Our 100% native apps are designed to empower our clients, Salesforce clients, with unparalleled capabilities around content access control and consumption analytics. We build on Salesforce, for Salesforce, without exception. Our headquarters office is in San Francisco, with business and technology operational hubs in Minsk, Belarus and Manhattan Beach, CA. You can learn more about Appinium at their current website located at www.appinium.com.

