Career website Glassdoor today released its 2017 report on the “Highest Paying Jobs In Demand.” Just like last year, in the list of the top 25 U.S. jobs, 11 were in tech — more than any other industry (health care was next in line with six jobs).

Glassdoor’s list is ordered by average base salary (not to be confused with the top jobs list). For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year.

Without further ado, here are the U.S. tech jobs that made the cut:

Enterprise Architect Applications Development Manager Software Engineering Manager IT Architect Software Architect Solutions Architect Data Architect IT Program Manager UX Manager Systems Manager Scrum Master

The first two tech jobs placed in the top 10 of the full list. Enterprise Architect was sixth overall and Applications Development Manager was eights. Last year, four tech positions made it into the top 10.

Glassdoor’s report is based on what employees anonymously say about their employer. Job openings per job title (normalized to account for similar titles for the same position) were counted by adding up the total number posted on Glassdoor over the past three months.

Here is the full list of 25 highest-paying jobs in the U.S.: