Career website Glassdoor today released its 2017 report on the “Highest Paying Jobs In Demand.” Just like last year, in the list of the top 25 U.S. jobs, 11 were in tech — more than any other industry (health care was next in line with six jobs).
Glassdoor’s list is ordered by average base salary (not to be confused with the top jobs list). For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year.
Without further ado, here are the U.S. tech jobs that made the cut:
- Enterprise Architect
- Applications Development Manager
- Software Engineering Manager
- IT Architect
- Software Architect
- Solutions Architect
- Data Architect
- IT Program Manager
- UX Manager
- Systems Manager
- Scrum Master
The first two tech jobs placed in the top 10 of the full list. Enterprise Architect was sixth overall and Applications Development Manager was eights. Last year, four tech positions made it into the top 10.
Glassdoor’s report is based on what employees anonymously say about their employer. Job openings per job title (normalized to account for similar titles for the same position) were counted by adding up the total number posted on Glassdoor over the past three months.
Here is the full list of 25 highest-paying jobs in the U.S.:
- Physician: $187,876 average base salary, 7,770 job openings
- Pharmacy Manager: $149,064 average base salary, 2,370 job openings
- Patent Attorney: $139,272 average base salary, 525 job openings
- Medical Science Liaison: $132,842 average base salary, 391 job openings
- Pharmacist: $125,847 average base salary, 5,496 job openings
- Enterprise Architect: $112,560 average base salary, 1,320 job openings
- Physician Assistant: $112,529 average base salary, 13,547 job openings
- Applications Development Manager: $112,045 average base salary, 516 job openings
- R&D Manager: $111,905 average base salary, 185 job openings
- Corporate Controller: $110,855 average base salary, 259 job openings
- Software Engineering Manager: $109,350 average base salary, 1,011 job openings
- IT Architect: $105,303 average base salary, 250 job openings
- Software Architect: $104,754 average base salary, 1,147 job openings
- Nurse Practitioner: $104,144 average base salary, 12,566 job openings
- Solutions Architect: $102,678 average base salary, 4,174 job openings
- Data Architect: $102,091 average base salary, 1,438 job openings
- Actuary: $99,507 average base salary, 463 job openings
- IT Program Manager: $98,883 average base salary, 250 job openings
- UX Manager: $98,353 average base salary, 263 job openings
- Systems Architect: $97,873 average base salary, 1,167 job openings
- Plant Manager: $97,189 average base salary, 1,286 job openings
- Scrum Master: $95,167 average base salary, 2,072 job openings
- Financial Planning & Analysis Manager: $94,862 average base salary, 501 job openings
- Nuclear Engineer: $94,852 average base salary, 155 job openings
- Attorney: $94,695 average base salary, 1,010 job openings