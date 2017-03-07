Presented by Raygun.

Software bugs. Those pesky little critters.

Able to find their way into your production environment no matter how hard you try and keep them out. Lurking in the undergrowth of your codebase and ready to pounce upon you at 5 p.m. on a Friday afternoon. Software bugs are unwelcome in your software applications.

Developers on average spend around seven hours every week hunting down bugs in their own software applications.

When your development team is held accountable to building software that is fast, intuitive, and doesn’t crash, it’s disappointing for everyone in the company from the CEO right through to the front line developer and beyond to hear that customers are experiencing issues.

Of course, no software development team codes bugs into their software intentionally, but they’re a pain in the butt to deal with. After all, they stop teams from moving forward, i.e. shipping new features and improvements. You end up looking back on the past rather than what can be done in future. And creating frustrated and unhappy customers rather than advocates in the meantime.

Many teams cite their inability to replicate the issue the customer reported as a reason for their own frustration in dealing with customer complaints.

Bugs and performance issues lead them around in circles, chewing up vast amounts of time that could be better spent writing new code. Digging around in log files and support tickets is simply no fun.

Yet, many teams are discovering how software intelligence can help them find and fix issues — with greater speed and agility than ever before.

Creating high-quality software

Software performance is essential to scores of businesses. When customers experience issues with reliability and software quality, they’ll just go elsewhere.

But monitoring the entire tech stack as one has become complex, especially with so many languages, platforms, and operating systems that make up the development jigsaw.

Sure, software teams are able to plug in various development tools to check the effectiveness of their software. It’s not difficult to grab a couple of monitoring tools off the shelf, implement and view trend data over time for things such as server performance, request times, and error rates. And then stick the data on a pretty dashboard next to the office water cooler.

But we’ve forgotten something here, something important to all this — our customers.

More than numbers on a dashboard

Customers don’t care about averages or medians that may be trending on your dashboards. They care about the experience they had and whether it was good or bad. Many teams can’t see the customers behind the numbers.

Happy that you reduced your Javascript error rate by 25 percent?

Seeing the total number of events go down on your company dashboard?

Good for you! But sorry to burst your bubble here, as there are thousands of users that are still experiencing a problem. That’s nothing to celebrate.

Instead, software development teams are waking up to a new era of software monitoring tools that give them a much deeper look into how their applications are performing for users — right down to the individual user and the ability to see exactly which users were affected by an issue and why. Rather than influence trends, developers now have the ability to identify, diagnose, and fix every bug and performance issue in their software applications, with complete clarity.

Taking monitoring to the next level with software intelligence

By implementing a software intelligence platform into their application’s technology stack, developers gain unrivalled insights into application performance. This allows them to pair the aggregation of problems with deep diagnostic details and actionable insights on how to fix the underlying cause.

Should customers have a poor experience due to errors, crashes, or performance issues, all this information is collected. It’s made accessible to the entire development team.

This extra level of visibility opens up an incredible amount of opportunity. It increases the speeds at which development teams can ship software whilst also measuring and increasing the quality delivered to end users. Think of it like a watchful eye looking out for software problems that your users run into and telling you when to pay attention.

Pushpay’s VP Engineering Josh Robb knows the importance of full stack monitoring first hand.

“Making sure developers have production insight is key to deploying more frequently, faster feedback loops, and smaller blast radiuses”, Josh explains. “Software Intelligence is a key part of the tooling which has allowed us to increase developer efficiency by 40 percent YoY.”

Application monitoring is becoming more and more sophisticated. Applications are becoming more complex. It’s important to keep a view on your customers’ true experience whilst using your software applications.

Software intelligence can ensure you are delivering perfect software experiences for your customers each and every time — reaching the next level of insight you were previously missing or even unaware of.

Raygun is a software intelligence platform that gives you the next level application monitoring across your entire tech stack.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.