Google Assistant is now able to read your SMS messages back to you.

SMS-enabled Facebook Messenger or Hangouts messages may also be read by the intelligent assistant. Say “Do I have any messages?” or “Show me my last message” and Google Assistant will read back your most recent text messages.

You are also given the option to reply to messages with Google Assistant.

The ability for Google Assistant to read the latest SMS messages is now available for Pixel, Pixel XL, and other Android smartphones. Google Assistant was made available for Android users with Marshmallow or Nougat operating systems last week.

To add Google Assistant, smartphone owners with Marshmallow or Nougat must update to version 6.13 of the Google app, 720p or higher resolution, and at least 1.5 GB of free memory.

Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa can also send messages to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and other chat services. Custom social media and chat app integrations can be made using IFTTT.

The addition of text message reading comes at a time when Google and rival Amazon are rumored to be extending traditional phone functions to virtual assistants.

Last month Wall Street Journal reported that both Amazon and Google are planning to make voice phone calls possible through smart speakers like Google Home and Echo. Citing anonymous sources, last week Recode reported that Alexa plans to release one or multiple Echo-like devices with Alexa inside that are able to make phone calls or act as an intercom system.