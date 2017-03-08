At its Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco today, Google announced Engineering Support, a new subscription model for providing organizations with commercial support for its Google Cloud Platform public cloud offering.

Engineering Support will cost $100 per user per month for development with responses in four to eight business hours, $250 per user per month for production for responses within an hour, and $1,500 per user per month for 15-minute response time 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Google Cloud’s Dave Rensin, director of customer reliability engineering, and Benjamin Smith, director of engineering support, wrote in a blog post.

Google is looking to replace its existing silver, gold, and platinum support tiers with these new Engineering Support tiers, which are based on number of people, unlike what’s available now, Rensin and Smith wrote.

Silver support starts at $150 per month, Gold support starts at $400 per month. Organizations can contact sales to find out the price of Platinum support.

“You can mix and match your support levels and spend to the stages of development maturity for your projects. You can add, remove or change support levels monthly, from our Cloud Console. No more buying the highest tier for the whole company just because one project needs a 15-minute response time,” Rensin and Smith wrote.

Google Cloud Platform, a part of the classic Google subsidiary under the umbrella company Alphabet, is behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure in the public cloud business. Alphabet has not disclosed financial figures for Google Cloud Platform.