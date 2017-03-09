Airbnb announced today the close of an oversubscribed round of more than $1 billion.

In September 2016, the hospitality giant filed forms with the SEC to indicate it had raised $555,462,180, VentureBeat has learned. Today, the startup filed a form D with the SEC confirming an additional $447,849,885, a source close to the company told us. In total, Airbnb raised $1,003,312,065 in this newly closed round.

The San Francisco-based tech unicorn turned profitable in the second half of 2016, the source tells us, and anticipates continued profitability in 2017 (both measured by EBITDA). The company is reportedly valued at $31 billion.

Regarding a potential exit, Airbnb has no plans to go public anytime soon, the source tells us. The company has raised over $3 billion since it was founded in 2008.