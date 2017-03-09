StatX has raised $2.5 million in funding for a mobile app that tells you via notification when there is a real-time change to your business.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based StatX has created a universal app that can be applied to just about any business. It communicates relevant business updates to your mobile phone, using notifications or dashboards so that you won’t miss any big news.

“StatX helps businesses answer the question — what just changed in my business? By monitoring, understanding, and being aware of change, businesses everywhere are more informed,” said Prasad Raje, CEO and cofounder of StatX, in a statement. “And when you are more informed you can take action that drives your business forward.”

StatX plans to use the seed fund for product development and distribution. The company currently has five employees and a couple of contractors.

Investors include Signia Venture Partners, Inventus Capital Partners, and XSeed Capital. Kanwal Rekhi from Inventus Capital Partners and Zaw Thet from Signia Venture Partners have joined the StatX board.

Today, businesses use legacy technologies like email, chat, and dashboards to communicate changes, and it’s easy to miss important notices. With the launch of this app, StatX transforms the way businesses communicate by instantly delivering change notifications to a single app on mobile from virtually any information system.

With StatX, you can link to data coming in from QuickBooks and receive push notifications on the go in a custom fashion. You can choose to receive notices on daily financial metrics, like cash or accounts receivable, or get the results of a marketing campaign shared by your marketing person via MailChimp. You can also receive notifications from Google Tasks when an assistant completes tasks.

“My clients love the automated updates and instant notifications conveniently on mobile when any important financials change,” said Javier Amezcua of Integro Consultants, in a statement. “We linked StatX to QuickBooks Online in minutes. Now I can provide a higher level of service to my clients.”

The StatX app is visual and easy to consume, and a user can get the information he or she needs at a glance. The “stat” visually represents metrics that matter to a user, and whenever there’s a change, the user is notified via push notifications. The stat can be created and updated interactively on mobile or linked to data in most software systems.

“When I was at Google, a few coworkers and I created Google Now to provide consumers relevant information at the right time,” said Pablo Bellver, chief technology officer and cofounder of StatX, in a statement. “At StatX, we believe that business updates should find you instead of the other way around.”

“StatX is blazing a trail in the market as the first mobile-only enterprise SaaS app,” said Thet at Signia Venture Partners. “Any SaaS system can now add a native mobile experience with StatX and enhance the ability to respond instantly to any change.”