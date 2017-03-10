Push notifications done right can garner 2770 percent higher conversion rates. Done wrong, they get you instant unsubscribes. Get on your customer’s good side by nailing the messaging, timing, and frequency of your notification strategy when you join this interactive VB Live event.

Email still has the highest ROI of any marketing channel, but focusing just on a robust email marketing campaign means that your marketing strategy is dangerously one dimensional.

Mobile as a platform has surpassed desktop in marketing performance and potential in almost every essential metric, and push notifications are the most efficient, effective way to leverage this most important of channels.

That notification visibility is your biggest advantage — or, instead, it can get your customer to swipe into ‘Settings’ and turn those suckers off in a heartbeat. Or if you’re really pushy, you might end up with an irritated uninstall. Every single misstep reduces open rates, retention, and engagement.

The rules of engagement with push notifications are the same basic rules that govern a cocktail party in real life. Say you’re interrupting someone standing at the appetizer table. You need to choose your moment (never when their mouth is full), respect the environment — what kind of conversational gambit is appropriate here? –and have something pretty, pretty interesting to offer.

So that means to take advantage of the enormous relevancy opportunity offered by mobile, you need to close the personalization gap. You can’t treat push notifications like the email batch-and-blast of old (and hopefully you’re not doing that in your email marketing anymore).

Batch and blast personalization is a way to start, but there are a host of sophisticated was to not just segment your audience, but drill down to fully triggered 1:1 personalization, going beyond manual techniques and rule-based triggers to fully predictive personalization that piques the interest you’re looking for.

And when you level up, one study shows, you’ll see a 2770 percent conversion rate — that’s a 726 percent higher click rate and a 420 percent higher post-click conversion rate. And that’s also not a typo.

