This week, Tech.eu tracked 11 technology M&A transactions and 65 tech funding deals totaling €416 million (about $444 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) UK-based fintech startup Atom Bank, an app-based bank, has raised £83 million. The investment came from the Spanish bank BBVA, Toscafund, and Neil Woodford.

2) French sharing economy startup GuestToGuest, a platform that facilitates home exchanges for travellers, has just acquired the American startup HomeExchange, after raising €33 million.

3) Turkey’s Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country’s competition law.

4) Payments platform CurrencyCloud (London) has raised £20 million in Series D funding from GV (the former Google Ventures) with participation from Notion Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Rakuten FinTech Fund, and Anthemis.

5) Starting this week, the testing of self-driving cars is allowed on the streets and roads of Estonia.

6) A UK tribunal is expected to rule on whether Deliveroo riders are employees, in a case that will have ramifications for gig-economy firms.

7) French company GeoPost, a subsidiary of postal company La Poste that specializes in parcels, has announced its acquisition of Paris-based Stuart, a local courier platform.

8) Mail.ru Group, a LSE-listed Russian Internet group, has launched a ride sharing service in Russia and neighbouring Russian-speaking countries. Dubbed ‘Beepcar,’ the service is available in Russian and English languages.

9) A major financial lobby urged the European Union on Tuesday to build a single regulatory framework for startups that would let them expand across the bloc, putting them within reach of tens of millions of potential new customers.

10) Denmark-founded Tradeshift is acquiring IBX Business Network, a division of French IT consultancy Capgemini.

