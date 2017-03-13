This week we got the chance to see a bot therapist in action:

LittleShift: How would you describe how you’re feeling? VentureBeat: Happy LittleShift: In one sentence, how would you describe the situation you’re in? VentureBeat: I’m getting ready to go home LittleShift: Got it. What thoughts were going through your head at the time? VentureBeat: What’s for dinner LittleShift: Were these positive thoughts? VentureBeat: Yes LittleShift: Thought captured! That’s all for now. Anytime you have something you want to talk about, wake me up we’ll get started

Making its debut this week on 5 bots to try, LittleShift uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help you reframe negative emotions in a positive way. In this case, we felt good about feeling good about going home to eat dinner. Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. dabBot

dabBot is a music bot for Discord that provides high-quality audio from a range of sources including YouTube, Soundcloud, Discord.FM, and UK Radio Stations. Once you have added dabBot to your server..

1) Join a voice channel (make sure dabBot can join it too!)

2) Use !!!play

3) Choose a song from the search with !!!choose

4) Enjoy the music! Bot not working properly?

Available on Discord

4. LittleShift

Our unconscious thoughts drive how we feel. Take control of them.

LittleShift utilizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), the most widely used approach for handling the negative thoughts that often lead to the distorted way we look at ourselves. Chat with LittleShift, identify these negative thoughts, and reframe them in a positive, more empowering way.

Therapy is expensive. Give yourself the tools to feel less anxious.

Before you take the expensive dive into therapy, chat with LittleShift and develop the tools to take your first step in becoming the best version of yourself.

Start feeling better in less than 60 seconds.

The LittleShift messenger will help you quickly capture your thoughts throughout the day, understand them, and reframe them later when you have time. Start chatting now and get your first insights within a minute.

Get started. You’ll be happy you did.

Available on Messenger

3. Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV features inspirational programming from the world of Red Bull, including live global events and an extensive selection of sports, music, and lifestyle entertainment. With availability on your favorite device, Red Bull TV is there for you, whenever you want it.

Available on Messenger

2. Nova Seed

Enter the world of Nova Seed, an incredible one-man animated film set in a dystopian wasteland where genetically engineered animals were bred for war, and now are hunted down and destroyed. Explore this world, meet fascinating characters, and get a special discount to buy the movie!

Available on Kik

1. Morph.ai

Morph.ai is an easy to use, yet powerful platform to build chatbots for your business. You can build bots to automate your customer support, drive sales, run automated and manual marketing campaigns, automate lead generation, and so on. You may run a call center, a FinTech startup, a food startup, or a media agency. But you need a chatbot, and Morph.ai is the best place to build it. We are always ready to help you build complex bots for your specific business needs.

Available on Web

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period March 6 – 12, 2017.