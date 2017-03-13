SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 13, 2017–

Today Okta announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Okta intends to list its Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “OKTA.”

Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the world’s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With deep integrations to over 5,000 apps, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

