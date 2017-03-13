Skype is introducing an update to its Chrome browser extension, one that makes it easier to share call links across a number of communication conduits.

With the Chrome extension installed, users will now see a little Skype icon in Twitter’s tweet composition window, which, when clicked, adds a link for anyone to join in your call.

Additionally, the new Chrome extension makes it easier to generate call links directly from within the web-based email clients Gmail, Google Inbox, and Outlook.com, as well as Google and Microsoft’s respective calendar applications.

The update is a minor move in the grand scheme of things, but it represents part of Microsoft’s growing push to make Skype as widely accessible as possible. Skype for Web finally launched back in 2015, while earlier this month the new WebRTC Skype Linux app graduated from alpha with a bunch of new features.