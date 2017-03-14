NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 14, 2017–

Embedded World – Altia Systems – creators of the award-winning PanaCast 2 Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera system, the PanaCast 2s software-defined 7.4 megapixel camera system and the PanaCast 3D 4K VR kit – will demonstrate the PanaCast Computer Vision Engine delivering real-time panoramic video stitching running on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 processor at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, at the Qualcomm booth #1-328 from March 14 – 16, 2017.

In this system, the PanaCast Computer Vision Engine (PCVE) software – which integrates the company’s real-time video stitching IP – runs on the Snapdragon 820 processor by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and drives the newly-developed PanaCast micro camera module to deliver a 5.5 Megapixel video stream with a ~130° field of view, with 3568 x 1536 pixels per frame, operating at 30 frames per second. The micro camera module consists of two standard 3 Megapixel smartphone cameras operated synchronously, with standard fields of view for each camera.

Conventional smartphone cameras capture 60º – 80º field of view while the typical field of view of human vision is 160º – 180º. The PanaCast micro camera module produces a 5.5 Megapixel video stream with a ~130º field of view without the distortion and other limitations typically associated with ultra-wide-angle or fisheye lens based systems.

Ram Natarajan, CTO of Altia Systems, notes, “The key is to produce panoramic video with as little distortion as possible, and at a high enough resolution to be usable in high-volume and emerging applications. The extended field of view provides a real-time visually immersive experience. We achieved this by stitching together video from multiple smartphone-scale camera modules that have overlapping fields of view. The technology can also integrate real-time sensing for object detection and recognition, when used in conjunction with a database. The technology – with real-time immersive video capability coupled with real-time sensing and designed to support cellular connectivity – is built on a smartphone platform and can be used to develop intelligent vision systems for a variety of applications, including IoT, AR/VR, analytics, machine learning, automotive, UAV, sports/events broadcasting, safety & security, telemedicine, education and entertainment.”

The PCVE is a scalable software architecture that can generate high quality immersive (including 360º) video in real time using multiple cameras and video stitching. PCVE can scale up/down to higher/lower resolutions, depending on the smartphone processor capabilities and application requirements.

The dual ISP pipeline in the Snapdragon 820 processor, combined with the processing power of the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU, is designed to support real-time stitching with low power consumption, in a miniaturized form factor scalable for high-volume applications.

The demonstration system is built utilizing eInfochips’ Eragon 820 System-on-Module (SoM). “eInfochips’ Eragon product team implemented Altia Systems’ image synchronization IP and performed image sensor tuning to deliver high-quality video capture in real-time from the micro camera module on the Eragon 820 development board. Eragon 820 System-on-Module provides enhanced graphical resolutions with high-end processing capabilities and low power consumption,” said Parag Mehta, Chief Business Development Officer at eInfochips.

About eInfochips

eInfochips is a product engineering and software R&D services company with over 20 years of experience that has expertise and experience to deliver complex, critical, and connected products across multiple domains, for projects as small as a one-time app development to a complete turnkey product design. With its R&D centers in the USA and India, eInfochips continuously invest and fuel innovations in the areas of Product Engineering, Device Lifecycle Management, IoT & Cloud Frameworks, Intelligent Automation, and Video Management.

About Altia Systems

Altia Systems (getpanacast.com), a venture-backed company based in Cupertino, California, is the creator of the PanaCast camera system and PanaCast Experience real-time interactive software.

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems’ PanaCast products and technology deliver industry-first results in real-time stitching of panoramic video from multi-camera systems, enabling a unique experience in immersive video collaboration.

PanaCast 2 is the world’s first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera. It delivers a 180° wide field of view which replicates the natural human visual perspective. PanaCast 2s is the first software-defined, real-time 7.4 Megapixel 180° panoramic video camera system. The PanaCast 3D VR Kit is the first system to deliver 180° 3D content with full 4K resolution in real-time, with in-device panoramic stitching.

